World Cup: SABC taps Slate Systems for 10 Venues

Broadcast Pix Slate

The South African Broadcasting Corp., official broadcaster of the 2010 FIFA World Cup next month, said it will deploy 10 Slate 1000 video production systems from Broadcast Pix for use at the international soccer match's 10 sports venues.



The competition beginning Friday, June 11, includes teams from 32 countries and typically draws some of the highest global TV audience numbers on record. However, the Slate systems will be used by SABC to provide coverage for public viewing areas near each venue throughout South Africa.



Since none of the 10 stadiums (in nine cities) can seat nearly as many World Cup fans who wish to attend, FIFA has authorized the development of "fan parks" to be located near stadium sites. (The "fan park" concept was pioneered at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where large screens catered to huge crowds.)



For the World Cup venues, SABC chose the 1 M/E Slate 1000 with Fluent-brand production tools (i.e., clip and graphics stores, multi-view, and inscriber CG). The integrated production system will provide production support for 1080i, 720p, and SD. The fan parks will display the broadcast feeds.



Following the World Cup's conclusion in July, SABC plans to use the Slate systems for regional programming throughout South Africa's nine provinces.



