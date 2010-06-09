World Cup: CBC HD to be 'Bold' in Coverage



The CBC says its "CBC Bold" service will provide all of its World Cup matches on its new HD channel which was set to debut on June 3 across Canada.



The Bold venue will carry all 64 World Cup matches starting on Friday (June 11-July 11) in HD from the tourney's 10 stadiums situated throughout South Africa. The line-up will include the eight final set of group matches on June 22-25 — with each HD telecast to be followed by a CBC World Cup post-game show.



Carriage of Bold HD from the CBC began on Rogers Cable a week ago, while Cogeco Cable in Ontario plans to begin carrying it today, June 9.



Also, the CBC said each World Cup match also will be streamed live on its Web site.



