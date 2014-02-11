Work Microwave to Show Satellite Transport Optimization at the 2014 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Work Microwave will show its DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator and Video ACM System—products that optimize satellite bandwidth usage, signal quality and data transport while reducing operating expenses.



The DVB-S2 Broadcast Modulator offers DVB-S2 multistream and other advanced features in a future proof solution that supports DVB-S2 extensions. Carrier ID—which defines the modulation, channel coding, and signaling protocol for host carrier identification—allows operators to reduce or eliminate RF interference between satellite signals for higher quality service.



The Video ACM System, an integrated data/video (DaVid) modem and encoding solution for enhanced video contribution, transports up to six MPEG transport streams and IP data in a DVB-S2 multistream, enabling simultaneous transport of data (network connection) and live broadcasting (video content) over a single satellite carrier.



At its booth, the company will conduct a live, interactive demonstration to show interoperability between the DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV and Adtec Digital's EN-91 encoder. The company will also show features that optimize video quality and Ka-Band usage for video contribution, resulting in reduced operational costs.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10, 2014, with Exhibits from April 7-10, 2014. Work Microwave will be at booth SU8525.