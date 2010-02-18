Wohler to introduce AMP2-16V audio/video monitor, CD-1 closed-captioning adaptor

At the 2010 NAB Show, Wohler will unveil the AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video monitor, a new dual 4.3in OLED version of the company's AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor.

The addition of dedicated video monitoring to the AMP2-16 Series along with the Free Mix and Dolby Zoom functions makes the AMP2-16V a flexible, comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitor. Dolby Zoom, applied to all installed digital modules with a Dolby upgrade, dynamically switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels of an available Dolby stream.

Wohler will also feature the new CD-1 closed-captioning video monitor adaptor, which decodes and renders closed-captioning subtitles for any video monitor to display. The CD-1 lets operators confirm the presence and accuracy of critical video and caption data using existing or low-cost monitors that lack caption display capability.

See Wohler at NAB Show Booth N3023.