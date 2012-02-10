Wohler Offers Two Versions of Captioning/Subtitling Solution



SAN FRANCISCO: Wohler Technologies, a producer of audio, video, data monitoring and captioning products, says it is now offering a full-featured and a cost-effective version of its openGear HDCC Series captioning/subtitling solution.



The full-featured model provides all the capabilities of Wohler’s current HDCC Series captioning/subtitling cards within the openGear form factor, the company says. The cost-effective model is a single-channel encoding solution primarily designed to complement the Ross Nielsen Watermarks Encoder (NWE-3G).



Wohler’s openGear HDCC card is designed for the openGear 2RU 19-inch modular frame. The full-featured model boasts a broad range of capabilities including encoding, decoding, transcoding, and monitoring of captions for CEA-608, CEA-708, WST, OP-47, and ARIB B37 formats, as well as 3G video support and encoding/decoding of multiple GPI cues.



The card's enhanced processing hardware and flexible design gives users maximum flexibility at a competitive price point.



“We're committed to extending Wohler's industry-leading solutions for signal management and monitoring onto the openGear platform,” said Don Bird, Wohler’s chief marketing officer. “Given the success and rapid adoption of openGear, we are excited to be able to participate as an openGear partner in providing Wohler’s core technologies and expertise to all openGear users,” he said.





