Wohler names SoundField reseller

Dale Pro Audio in New York City has become Wohler Technologies’ first North American reseller and distributor for the SoundField product line. SoundField specializes in digital and analog surround and stereo microphone systems for the broadcast and recording industries, and Dale Pro Audio will offer the full SoundField product line from its New York City offices and showroom.



Based on a unique multicapsule design, SoundField systems allow users to capture and output audio in mono, phase-coherent stereo, 5.1, or any future surround format using a single microphone and processor. Over recent years, the company's digital microphone systems have become the standard means of originating 5.1 audio for HD television transmission among many of the world's leading broadcasters.