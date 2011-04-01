Wohler launches Euro Van rolling exhibit booth

Wohler Technologies has launched a European version of Wohler Mobile, a showroom-on-wheels for the company's audio, video, data-monitoring and captioning solutions. The European vehicle is a stretch, high-roof van demonstrating how Wohler products can provide key functionality for networks and OB workflow in even the most space-constrained situations.

Wohler's Euro Van provides a platform for channel partners and customers to experience products firsthand in a mobile broadcast setting. The van's array of products include intuitive touch-screen systems that simplify video monitoring and routing, versatile audio and video confidence monitors and a variety of new products addressing the need for regulatory compliance with new standards for loudness mitigation as well as captioning and subtitling.

Among the Dolby-capable systems in the mobile unit are the AMP2-16V Series 16-channel AV processing monitor and a new dual 4.3in OLED version of Wohler's AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering, audio mixing and routing, SDI/AES/analog audio and instantaneous Dolby bit stream analysis, called Dolby Zoom, make the AMP2-16V a flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI AV monitor.

One of the newest Wohler products on display in the Euro Van is the Presto multiview source selector, a 1RU system ideal for hectic multiprogram environments. Presto has 16 OLED screens that serve as switching buttons that display any variety of SDI streams.

Also featured in the Euro Van is the new Pandora loudness analyzer, a compact and easy-to-read desktop or optional rack-mountable loudness monitor that can be employed at any point in the broadcast chain to provide simple, accurate loudness monitoring. It provides up to eight channels of clear, accurate metering and logging for SDI embedded audio or AES inputs.