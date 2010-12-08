WMAR-TV Buys Six JVC ProHD Cameras



WAYNE, N.J.: JVC today said that WMAR-TV, the ABC affiliate in Baltimore, bought six JVC GY-HM790 ProHD cameras for its local news studio. WMAR, a Scripps station, went live with its new cameras on Oct. 3. Scripps is in the process of transitioning its 10 TV stations to JVC gear to do local news in HD.



JVC rolled the HM790 out at the NAB show last April. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price started at $11,995, including a Canon 14x HD ENG lens. B&H Photo is showing an HM790 with no lens for $8,795, and a several studio kits in the $24,000 to $27,000-plus range.



The vendor last month announced the sale of 177 JVC ProHD camcorders--the GY-HM100U--to CNN. JVC said it expected more such purchases from the cable news network in the coming year. B&H offered that camcorder at $2,795.



During the April NAB trade show, JBC announced deals to outfit at least 14 stations owned by Nexstar and Hearst with ProHD gear. Previously, Local TV-owned Fox affiliate WGHP-TV in High Point, N.C. adopted ProHD gear for news, along with stations owned by Weigel, Waterman and Raycom.

-- Television Broadcast



