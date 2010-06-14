Wisconsin Public Television adds Calrec Zeta console to new HD truck

Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) has selected a Calrec Zeta mixing console for a new 36ft mobile production truck slated for delivery this summer. Part of the station's final step to HD production, the truck will be used for broadcasting cultural, entertainment, news and sporting events.

The 40-fader, 108-channel Zeta console installed onboard will provide 42 stereo plus 24 mono channels of audio. The truck is currently being built by L-3 Communications with integration services from By Request Communications.

Curt Sorensen, an audio engineer at WPT, said one of the features that they particularly like is the console’s offline programming capability, which enables him to design a show's routing on a laptop anywhere, then upload it to the console. This saves him hours of setup time at an event site.

Based on the same platform as Calrec’s Alpha console, the Zeta offers resilience, sound quality and a high level of features in a compact digital console. It features hot-swappable cards and panels, as well as intelligent redundancy on all system-critical elements.

WPT's new truck replaces one the station has been using since 1983.