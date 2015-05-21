WinMedia Releases WinMedia 2015 Platform

QUEBEC, CANADA – WinMedia is offering broadcasters a one-stop shop with the release of WinMedia 2015. The media platform contains multiple features and applications for broadcasters to manage radio, TV, Web and social media activities from a single platform.

A combination of WinMedia 2012 and WinMedia TV 2013, WinMedia 2015 is MAM-based and covers every aspect of content creation, including ingest, automated playout, archives, multiplatform delivery and social media interactions. Among the applications that make up WinMedia 2015 are the new WinMedia Web module, the new WinMedia Visual Radio, WinBizz and WinPublish.

“WinMedia 2015 is an open and integrated platform for managing media and workflows in a convergent world,” said Philippe Castell, development director for WinMedia Group. “With the capability to manipulate any type of digital object, including audio, text and graphics, the possibilities are endless.”

WinMedia is an automation and content management technology provider with locations in Europe, Asia and North America.