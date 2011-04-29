WINK-TV uses new transmitter technology to maximize DTV coverage

WINK-TV, in Fort Myers, FL, has chosen Thomson Broadcast’s Multi-Segment Depressed Collector – Inductive Output Tube (MSDC-IOT) transmitters to replace its existing VHF equipment. Using a two-tube DCX Paragon MSDC-IOT UHF transmitter, the CBS-affiliated broadcaster will boost its total output to 55kW, with 1MW effective radiated power, to increase the range of coverage in the Fort Myers area and maximize its DTV license.

DCX Paragon transmitters use high-power MSDC-IOT to lower cost of ownership and reduce energy consumption by one-third.