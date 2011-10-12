WindTech Releases PopGard Mic Protector



SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: WindTech announced the release of the next generation of microphone protection, the PopGard. After more than two years in development, the PopGard PG-2000 offers protection against plosive sounds in side address microphones in studio and broadcast applications.



In addition, the PopGard is hydrophobic, helping to prevent moisture from reaching the microphone element while remaining acoustically transparent. Weighing less than one ounce, the PopGard is easy to clean and attaches in seconds to most side address microphones from 46 to 68mm in diameter. There is no need for clamps or goosenecks to mount, the PopGard easily attaches to the microphone body using lightweight elastic bands. This mounting method allows the PopGard to move with the microphone without constant adjustment.



The PopGard is designed and manufactured in America, with an MSRP of $39.95.



