Wilbur Brann joins Jampro Antennas

Wilbur Brann has joined Jampro Antennas’ sales staff as an account executive responsible for supporting the Eastern U.S. market, the company said May 20.

Brann has more than 50 years of experience in the broadcast industry. Brann’s resume’ includes an instrumental role in putting WRAL-HD, Raleigh, NC — the nation’s first DTV station — on the air. Brann will be based in North Carolina.