WideOrbit traffic, Internet orders, sales solutions selected by Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”), the largest independent owner of CBS affiliates in the U.S, has selected WideOrbit to replace its legacy traffic vendor for 86 of its channels that span 30 U.S. television markets. Gray has selected WO Traffic with Internet Orders and WO Media Sales, which will be provided through WO Cloud, WideOrbit’s complete hosting service.

Gray owns and operates television stations broadcasting 46 channels affiliated with one of the “Big 4 Networks” (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC) and 42 additional channels in 30 television markets. With multiple stations that include digital properties operating across multiple markets, and a growing need to improve processes, visibility and reporting across the company, Gray chose to replace its legacy traffic vendor with WideOrbit. Gray selected an integrated suite of WideOrbit products that will deliver a centralized traffic system, facilitate digital advertising orders and help improve workflow and efficiencies across key areas of the organization: