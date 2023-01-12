WideOrbit Introduces ZingX Buy-Side Platform For Local TV Ad Buys

SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit has launched its ZingX buy-side platform offering media buyers access to ad inventory from thousands of TV stations using the company’s WO Marketplace sell-side exchange.

The new platform automates transaction and campaign optimization processes, making it easy for media buyers, agencies and demand-side platforms (DSPs) to add local TV to their omni-channel campaigns, thereby expanding reach and improving the performance of campaigns, it said.

The ZingX three-step ad buying process includes:

Building a campaign and defining a budget, CPM goals, audience, target markets and dayparts.

Previewing allocated impressions and budgets and adjusting as needed.

Submitting to stations and tracking delivery. Impressions are automatically reallocated as spots air to optimize CPM and budget goals.

The cloud-based ZingX has a user-friendly interface that makes updating and accessibility easy. Ad buyers can create, manage and measure campaigns from anywhere at any time with the interface.

“Our two-year partnership with WideOrbit has made broadcast TV extraordinarily simple for our clients to buy, putting large audiences and scalability at their fingertips," said Michelle Ricciuti, director of media strategy at Bliss Point Media, part of Tinuiti. "The addition of broadcast TV complements our branded performance approach with patented tech to build brand value, acquire customers and boost digital conversions.”

Over 6,000 radio and TV stations and networks, including 90% of local U.S. broadcast TV stations, use WideOrbit. It is the system of record for more than $37 billion in ad spending every year, WideOrbit said.

ZingX delivers direct access to inventory from local TV stations using WideOrbit’s WO Marketplace sell-side exchange, it said.

The new buy-side platform is integrated with Comscore’s Local Market Television Measurement, which provides data for advertisers to reach impression targets based on market and/or daypart rather than relying on specific program buys.

“With over 20 years’ experience as the leader in premium broadcast technology and the largest sell-side processor of premium advertising, WideOrbit is excited to bring that expertise to the buy side with ZingX,” said WideOrbit founder and CEO Eric Mathewson. “Optimized for the buyer, ZingX leverages WO Marketplace, our sell-side platform broadcasters already use, making it easy for buyers to access the reach, effectiveness and brand safety of premium local TV advertising.”