WideOrbit Launches Enhanced WO Marketplace
New version introduces automated rate optimization technology to improve offer quality and maximize yield
SAN FRANCISCO—WideOrbit has announced the launch of the latest version of WO Marketplace, the sell-side advertising platform that automates ad sales transactions and provides local TV broadcasters with streamlined access demand-side platforms (DSPs) and agencies.
The widely used WO Marketplace is the system of record for more than $37 billion in advertising spend annually for over 6,000 stations and networks. It is used by about 90% of local US broadcast TV stations, WideOrbit reported.
“As the demand for automated buying and selling of linear, broadcast TV continues to grow, WideOrbit is excited to introduce the newest version of our sell-side platform, WO Marketplace,” said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit founder and CEO. “In addition to improved access to high-quality demand, WO Marketplace offers broadcasters greater visibility, flexibility, and control, allowing them to optimize rates and maximize yield.”
The enhanced WO Marketplace platform introduces WideOrbit’s proprietary optimizer technology, which allows broadcasters to set their own rate guidance to ensure offers meet their rate criteria. Invisible to buyers, broadcaster-defined rate guidance is used to match buyer offers to the seller’s rates for maximized revenue.
Integration with Comscore media measurement for impression and ratings data ensures WO Marketplace’s optimizer technology assigns high-quality offers to help sellers realize their revenue goals, while also helping buyers achieve their CPM and impression goals, WideOrbit said.
With WO Marketplace, broadcasters sell based on impressions, offering inventory by daypart and inventory code so preempts are minimized. Spots are also non-guaranteed, so there are no makegoods and no posting.
WO Marketplace integrates seamlessly with WO Traffic, allowing broadcasters to easily set rate guidance, compare WO Marketplace offers against what is booked in WO Traffic, accept offers, and electronically transfer orders and materials directly into WO Traffic, the company said.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
