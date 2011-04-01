WideOrbit condenses Master Control in single rack

WideOrbit, a provider of business management solutions, is introducing its WO Master Control at the 2011 NAB Show. WO Master Control fully integrates IT and DTV hardware and software into a complete, single-rack solution. It can feed and control up to four HD/SD channels per server, including master control switching, graphics, automation and content storage, in a single-rack IT server. As many as four servers with up to 16 HD channels can reside in a rack, eliminating traditional dedicated master control equipment and automation computers and significantly reducing power consumption and heat generation.

Each server has automation and content storage onboard with live master control switching, including picture-in-picture, and branding graphics. It uses low-cost, off-the-shelf IT servers and direct-to-storage file transfer from edge servers with no transcoding required, including content from mainstream creative tools such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premier.

See WideOrbit at the 2011 NAB Show in Booths N5129 and N4830.