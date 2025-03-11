Wheatstone To Unveil Linux Audio Driver At 2025 NAB Show

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone will introduce a Linux audio driver for its WheatNet IP audio network during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The driver, the company’s latest addition based on Linux OS, enables bi-directional audio streaming over the WheatNet IP network. Linux is known for its stability as an open-source operating system without the hidden vulnerabilities often associated with other operating systems, Wheatstone said.

Wheatstone's programmable LXE console and streaming appliances are also based on Linux OS.

“A Linux driver makes sense at this time as one more option for adding greater security and stability across the network,” said Kelly Parker, Wheatstone director of product development.

The WheatNet IP Linux Audio Driver is available for purchase now and can be loaded onto any Linux or Windows device. It eliminates the need for soundcards by emulating the soundcard through a standard network card, the company said.

The Linux audio driver supports up to 24 simultaneous audio streams in and out, depending on host capabilities, and 128 SLIO ports for extensive network-based logic control functions without physical cabling. Wheatstone will continue to offer its Windows audio driver, it said.

See Wheatstone at 2025 NAB Show booth W1654.

