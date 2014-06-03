Wheatstone Appoints John Terrey as Sales Engineer, TV Audio

NEW BERN, N.C.–Wheatstone has hired John Terrey as sales engineer for the company’s line of TV audio consoles and network routing systems.

Terrey joins Wheatstone with more than 30 years’ experience in the broadcast industry, having worked in a wide variety of market segments, from test and measurement to live production, post-production and transmission. He recently served as vice president of sales for Wohler Technologies, overseeing the company’s broadcast monitoring and captioning product lines, and has served in similar positions for Pesa, Videotek, Philips TV Test Equipment, and Leader Instruments since the 1980s.

In his new position as the primary sales and consulting engineer of TV products for Wheatstone Corporation, Terrey will direct the sales of the company’s line of new and existing TV audio consoles and routing systems. “John has a great deal of practical experience, which is more important than ever given new advances in broadcast technology,” said Wheatstone President and CEO Gary Snow.