Wheatstone Announces Television Loudness Protector



Wheatstone Corporation has announced the release of the ALP-1000, a television loudness protector designed in compliance with the recently passed CALM Act.



According to a press release, the processor was created to manage loudness according to the ITU BS.1770 standard while processing audio for stereo and 5.1 surround sound technologies, saving time and resources.



The ALP-1000 features SD/HD SDI inputs and outputs with de-embedding and embedding, as well as 2.0 to 5.1 upmix and 5.1 to 2.0 downmix capabilities. Separate, dedicated inputs are available for EAS audio and ancillary program channels, RS-485/RS-422 connectivity is provided for metadata input.



The design uses a large, color display on the front with dynamic bargraph metering and a touchpad for a highly visual interface. Remote control of the ALP-1000 is performed via GUI software, on-screen metering is ITU BS.1770 compliant and includes a loudness histogram.



