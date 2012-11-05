What’s in a name? 8 million pixels

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) announced in mid-October that 4K displays — those with more than 8 million pixels — will be called “Ultra High-Definition” or “Ultra HD” displays.

The CEA’s Board of Industry Leaders unanimously voted Oct. 17 to accept the recommendation of the CEA “4K” Working Group to designate the term “Ultra High-Definition” and set of related performance attributes for the next-generation display technology.

“Ultra HD is the next natural step forward in display technologies, offering consumers an incredibly immersive viewing experience with outstanding new levels of picture quality,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CEA. “This new terminology and the recommended attributes will help consumers navigate the marketplace to find the TV that best meets their needs.”



According to a CEA announcement, the name “Ultra HD” was selected to designate 4K products based on the results of CEA market research. “Ultra HD” consistently rated highest in terms of helping consumers understand the technology and in communicating the technology’s superior viewing experience, the association said.



To be considered “Ultra HD” TVs, monitors and projectors for the home must have a minimum of eight million active pixels, with at least 3840 horizontally and at least 2160 vertically. Displays will have a 16:9 aspect ratio as does conventional HD. To use the Ultra HD label, display products must have at least one digital input that can carrying and presenting native 4K format video from this input at full 3840 x 2160 resolution without relying solely on upconverting.