What’s a ‘Doink Camera’? Watch Super LVIII Bowl to Find Out

CBS Sports has released the technical details behind its 22nd broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday Feb. 11, introducing several new production elements—including new camera angles and configurations along with cutting-edge graphic enhancements—to deliver what the network calls “an incomparable multiplatform viewer experience.”

The game will mark the first time that CBS Sports will present the Super Bowl in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR. While Fox and NBC were the first networks to offer 4K and HDR feeds in 2020 and 2023 of the Super Bowl, those feeds were upscaled from 1080p HDR. The last time CBS broadcast the big game was during the pandemic in 2021 which presented its own unique set of challenges.

CBS will deploy 165 cameras across the network’s entire presentation of the game on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+ and on mobile with NFL+, along with the Nick-ified telecast exclusively on Nickelodeon, as well as pregame, halftime and postgame coverage on THE NFL TODAY originating live from the Las Vegas Strip and Allegiant Stadium.

IN all, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ—Paramount's free, 24/7 streaming sports news network—will provide more than 115 combined hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage throughout the week prior to the game, with shows primarily originating from CBS’ central broadcast location at Bellagio, beginning Monday, Feb. 5 at 6:00 AM, ET. CBS Sports Network will have extensive coverage with more than 75 hours of programming from Las Vegas throughout Super Bowl week, including studio programming and radio show simulcasts. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

For the kids, Nickeodeon will provide "slime" based coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. (ET). with "Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom," featuring enhanced graphics and advanced augmented reality, "bringing the historic Slime-filled telecast to SpongeBob SquarePants’ undersea home," the network said. This this marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, according to CBS Sports.

Among the technical highlights this year is an increased emphasis on 4K zooms, with 48 cameras with super slow-motion capability—Half of which are 24 4K zoom extraction cameras—a record number for a Super Bowl, according to CBS. Those cameras will showcase a range of angles inside Allegiant Stadium, including from the ceiling, along the goal lines and embedded inside the endzone pylons.

(Image credit: CBS)

New this year are so-called small “Doink Cameras,” inserted into upright cutouts, with six 4K cameras capturing “unprecedented” angles of field goals and extra points, the network said. Cameras will have high resolution zoom capability and also be made available for super slow-motion replays.

(Image credit: CBS)

With Las Vegas hosting the Super Bowl for the first time, CBS Sports will take advantage of its unique skyline, which now includes the world famous Sphere. Three sky cams, two fly cams (including a “trolley cam”) and three drones will be utilized between the stadium and areas of the Strip, including the Sphere. Twenty-four live robotic cameras also will be mounted inside the stadium and as well as throughout the city to showcase high altitude vantage points of Las Vegas.

(Image credit: CBS)

CBS Sports will also deploy 23 augmented reality cameras—11 on the CBS broadcast, eight on Nickelodeon and four at the set on the Strip. A collection of AR graphic enhancements will be integrated into coverage, including graphics over the Bellagio fountains utilizing a drone and fly cam, as well as virtual AR studio showcasing Las Vegas Boulevard.

For VR fans, specialty graphics implemented during Super Bowl coverage will transport players to Las Vegas Boulevard, while a VR experience will transport viewers to the set on the Strip.

The network will also use a real-time 3D Animation Graphics Packager based on Unreal Engine—an immersive real-time 3D animation graphic tool—for its studio and game coverage.

Other enhancements include: