What Would You #AskWheeler?

WASHINGTON— When FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler testifies before the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology on May 20, he’ll answer questions on a wide variety of communications and technology issues.

He will likely cover topics including the upcoming incentive auctions, the administration’s work on net neutrality rules, broadcast sharing arrangements, FCC process reform and the committee’s work toward a #CommActUpdate. But it won’t just be members of Congress asking the questions — the American public will be involved too.



As part of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s ongoing efforts to bring perspectives from outside the beltway into the legislative process, the committee is again asking people nationwide to submit their own questions for administration officials. The public can ask FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler questions via Facebook and Twitter, using the hashtag #AskWheeler.

The hearing will air live May 20 at 10:30 a.m.