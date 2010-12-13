Wegener Expects Reduced Losses for Fiscal 1Q

JOHNS CREEK, GA.: If Wegener’s on the money with it’s fiscal 2011 first quarter projection, the company will continue to cut its losses. The content distribution specialist is looking at a $26,000 loss on $3 million in revenues for the three months ending Dec. 3, 2010, or less than a penny a share. For the same period a year earlier, Wegener posted a $990,000 loss on revenues of $1.9 million. For 4Q10, Wegener lost $315,000 on revenues of $2.6 million.



The company announced a $521,000 order for its iPump 6400 Media Servers last month. Another for $1.1 million came in on a digital signage project. A $400,000 order for receivers was announced in September.



Wegener’s 18-month backlog was approximately $6.3 million at Dec. 3, 2010, compared to $4.2 million at Nov. 27, 2009. The total multi-year backlog at Dec. 3, 2010, was approximately $6.3 million compared to $6.6 million at Nov. 27, 2009. Bookings for the first quarter of fiscal 2011 were approximately $3.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2010.



The company recently granted 1,163,700 shares in stock options and restricted stock to senior executives, all other employees, and members of the Board pursuant to its 2010 Incentive Plan.



Wegener said final results will be released Jan. 17, 2011. Shares of Wegener (PINK: WGNR) have traded throughout most of 2010 between 10 and 15 cents.