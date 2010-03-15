Weather Central integrates Twitter and Facebook within broadcast weather workflow

Weather Central announced a new set of features for its 3D:LIVE real-time broadcast weather platform that makes it easier for meteorologists to deliver timely information to their audience via Twitter and Facebook.

The new social networking toolkit allows meteorologists to post elements of their on-air scripts directly to the most popular social networks. With 3D:LIVE, posting to Twitter and Facebook becomes an integral part of the workflow rather than a separate cut, paste and revision process.

3D:LIVE enables meteorologists to quickly and easily personalize forecasts, graphics and alerts for distribution to their audience across the complete spectrum of broadcast, online and mobile video platforms. The software provides high-resolution and precise, hyperlocal forecasting for every point on the globe.

In addition to the social networking tools, Weather Central offers Personal MicroCast, which makes it easy to provide viewers anywhere in the world with hyperlocal weather and traffic alerts via e-mail and Web pages that merge on-air branding, graphics and personalities into a highly personalized news service for their locations.

The ESP:Online severe weather package delivers pinpoint accurate, visually striking storm information with interactive, highly detailed radar maps that users can explore down to street level for the most engaging experience possible. The new LIVE:Wire Mobile Alert system automatically delivers instant alerts of breaking weather news to viewers on any mobile device.