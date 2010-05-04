WCWG-TV Signs on Estrella TV

GREENSBORO, N.C.: WCWG-TV in DMA No. 46 is the latest station to sign an affiliate agreement for Estrella TV. WCWG, The CW affiliate in the Greensboro area is a former Pappas station now owned by New World TV’s holding company, Titan Broadcast Group. Titan will operate the Spanish-language network on WCWG’s secondary digital feed at Ch. 20.2.



Liberman Broadcasting, the Burbank, Calif.-based owner of Estrella, said the Greensboro coverage area comprises the 53rd largest Hispanic TV market in the country with 37,420 Hispanic households.



The addition of WCWG puts Estrella’s affiliate count at 23; its total market presence at 31; and the network’s reach to more than 75 percent of U.S. Hispanic TV households.



“North Carolina is a new territory for Estrella TV and we look forward to enriching the community with our refreshing news and entertainment, in addition to providing advertisers with a unique platform to engage a coveted demographic,” Liberman chief Lenard Liberman said.

-- Deborah D. McAdams

