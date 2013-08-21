WCNC Moves to HD News Production With SSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Continuing its move into HD news and live production, WCNC, a Belo-owned, NBC affiliate station in Charlotte, N.C., has installed a Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console to replace its analog system.



The Regional Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award recipient is currently originating its productions in 16:9 widescreen standard definition. The addition of the C10 HD ensures an easy audio transition into full HD transmission for its video screen-based news studio.



“We have one main control room that services the programming we produce live every day, including news programs and a mid-day variety show,” said Jodi Winterton, WNCbroadcast engineer. She added, “The C10 is super easy to use, especially for our second tier engineers, powerful and the SSL support people are amazing.”



WCNC uses an SSL Alpha-Link Live-R fixed configuration audio converter for I/O and Alpha-Link 8RMP remotely controlled microphone pre-amplifier units to carry live audio from the studio room to the console.



“We only had several hours between shows to accomplish the changeover and it went very smoothly,” said Winterton.



Another element of appeal for the C10 is the Dialogue Automix and C-Play Production Assistants and the Eyeconix display system where pictures of talent, graphics or names are viewable under each channel meter.



“The Dialogue Automix is on all the time,” Winterton said. “Our engineers can now focus on honing the audio and not riding faders. The integrated C-Play audio playout system is fully loaded with our open music, our tease music and any kind of sound effects or sound clips that we use. Every show has music specific to that show and it is all in C-Play for direct and easy access. Our engineers also like the Eyeconix display. Gone are the masking tape strips. Each engineer has his or her own displays saved for each of the shows. Collectively, these features really set working in digital apart from analog for this type of production.”



