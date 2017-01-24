Wazee Digital Promotes Loose to CTO

DENVER—Wazee Digital looked from within to finds its new Chief Technical Officer, announcing the promotion of Greg Loose to the role. As CTO, Loose will oversee all technology for the company, including engineering, product and IT functions.

Greg Loose

Loose has been with Wazee Digital since 2015 when he joined the company as a senior vice president of product and engineering. Prior to joining Wazee, Loose served as the senior vice president of operations at Gracenote, as well as other previous executive roles at Tribune Media Services in the entertainment products division.

Loose will be based out of Denver and report to Wazee CEO Harris Morris.