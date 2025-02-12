Waymark Unveils New Version of Its AI Ad Tech Solution

DETROIT—AI ad tech provider Waymark has unveiled Waymark 2 and announced that it has expanded its global client roster in 2025 to include Sinclair, Inc. and Cox Media.

Waymark reported that with the new AI ad creation technology, media partners and digital clients can produce ready-to-air ads even more quickly and easily than ever before. The new tools produce higher-quality ads, provide greater control, and cut time spent by 50% relative to Waymark 1.

Since launching its video ad platform in 2023, Waymark has signed partnerships with such top media companies as Spectrum Reach, Fox TV Stations, E.W. Scripps, Gray Media, Beasley Media Group, Nine Entertainment (Australia), and UK publisher National World plc. in addition to the most recent announcements regarding Sinclair and Cox. Last year, Waymark teamed with Paramount to launch the new Paramount Ads Manager platform.

“Our research and development teams have truly set a new standard with Waymark 2, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch this next-generation video ad platform. The feedback from our partners has been phenomenal—they’re already seeing the transformative impact,” explained Waymark CEO, Alex Persky-Stern. “And we are thrilled to add Sinclair, Inc. and Cox Media to our roster of leading global media companies. Waymark 2 not only streamlines ad creation but also empowers businesses to achieve faster, high-quality results that drive measurable ROI.”

Among the technological advancements, Waymark 2 is the first AI video platform that allows users to lock what they like and regenerate the rest. This allows users to quickly iterate with AI and get to the result they want without the frustration of taking one step forward and one step back, which has been the standard for AI creative tools to date.

In addition, Waymark has upgraded the SOTA models used for nearly all of the 13 distinct modules of video generation in the Waymark 2 technology stack. That includes more advanced and personalized scriptwriting, more context-aware computer vision, stronger audio-visual sync, and more, the company reported.

To showcase Waymark 2, the company will host a webinar on February 26, 2025 . The event will feature Waymark CEO Persky-Stern and CTO Matt Kahl, where they will discuss how AI is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in media innovation and walk through a demo of the new technology.