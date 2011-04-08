Waves Audio releases new OneKnob plug-ins

Waves Audio has released its new OneKnob series, a set of seven plug-ins, each of which provides a particular effect controlled by a single knob. OneKnob plug-ins feature the best of Waves’ audio processes, coupled with its simplest, most intuitive interfaces ever.

The OneKnob plug-ins are perfect for situations where users don’t feel like tweaking loads of effects parameters and want to stay focused on the music.

OneKnob Brighter is an intelligent treble booster that adds brightness from the mid-high range up. It’s designed for brightening up a track or making it cut through the mix.

OneKnob Phatter is a bass booster that provides a quick way to add bottom, weight and body to bass, keys, kick drums and vocals to thicken them in the mix.

OneKnob Filter is a powerful, sweepable filter with switchable resonance modes, perfect for full mixes, loops, analog synths and more.

OneKnob Pressure is a versatile dynamics processor, ideal for percussive sources, from light, parallel-style compression to pumping and squashing.

OneKnob Louder effectively makes tracks louder, increasing RMS by up to 24dB.

OneKnob Driver is capable of everything from light overdrive to full-on distortion and sounds great as an effect for vocals, guitar, piano, synths, drums, bass and more.