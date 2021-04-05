Washington Post’s Arc Publishing Rebrands as Arc XP

WASHINGTON—Arc Publishing is taking a more digital approach and will now have the name to reflect that, as the Washington Post-backed service has rebranded to Arc XP.

Arc XP will look to provide a modern digital experience platform (DXP) that provides end-to-end technology for media and entertainment organizations and other businesses.

“Arc's expertise is rooted in its success helping some of the world's largest media organizations solve their toughest content and user experience challenges. With that foundation, we've expanded and scaled the platform to support the full range of digital needs for businesses in a variety of sectors, and the Arc XP brand reinforces that mission,” said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc XP.

Arc XP plans to announce new products and new partnerships in the coming weeks.

Launching six years ago, Arc created a subscriptions platform that now serves more than 50 million registered and paying users across the globe; this includes a turnkey theming solution that helps customers get to market in under 30 days. Arc also has a live streaming video app.

“Arc has built incredible momentum as the go-to solution for leading publishers, broadcasters and brands in the U.S. and around the world and, with that success, our aspirations for the business have grown," said Shailesh Prakash, CIO at The Washington Post. "It's clear Arc stands apart as a digital experience platform, offering a cloud-native, modern solution that empowers businesses to realize their digital ambitions. With that in mind, we will continue to invest in the platform's long-term success.”