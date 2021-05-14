VUit Adds New Programming from Gray TV, Lilly Broadcasting and Heritage Broadcasting

NEW YORK—VUit, the free, ad-supported streaming service that focuses on local programming, has announced partnerships with Gray Television, Lilly Broadcasting and Heritage Broadcasting for new hyperlocal programming that will appear on the service in the coming weeks.

Working with Gray TV, VUit will now air games from the semi-pro soccer team Iowa Raptors FC. Scheduled coverage will take place on May 22 with a double-header where the men’s Iowa Raptors team will take on Steel City FC at 4 p.m. CT, and then the women’s Iowa Raptors FC will play the Milwaukee Torrent at 6 p.m. CT. VUit had previously streamed games for the Iowa Raptors in 2020.

Lilly Broadcasting is set to share local content from some of its stations in the Caribbean and Pennsylvania over the next few weeks. First, “Hurricane Ready 2021,” which provides information on how to prepare for the hurricane season in the Caribbean, will air on May 16. Then, on May 28, VUit will share a live stream, and then offer on-demand, the Presque Isle Centennial Celebration for the state park in Erie, Pa.

With Heritage Broadcasting, VUit will provide a stream of the Fourth Annual Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge from Onaway Speedway, another event it had previously shared in 2020.

In addition to all these shared streams, VUit has announced it will launch a new channel at the end May, Class of 2021. This channel will be dedicated to virtual graduations and celebrations across the country. Currently, four virtual high school graduations are scheduled to be livestreamed in tandem with KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.