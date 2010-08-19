VSN to participate in Catalonia AV ring trial

VSN director and CEO Jordi Utiel in July entered into an agreement among the government of Catalonia (in Spain) with companies in the audiovisual sector and telecommunications operators with the aim of starting a trial run to boost Catalonia's audiovisual ring.



The agreement calls for signatories to cooperate on the initial stage of the project by contributing resources and knowledge to develop the infrastructure, connectivity, services and applications that add value to the audiovisual field.

The project promotes the development of a new service based on a broadband telecommunications platform aimed at the audiovisual sector. VSN will supply its vsnIPTransfer solution for audiovisual content exchange over IP networks. The tool also will feature, for the first time, the new vsnIPTransfer Livetechnology for the exchange of live events in broadcast quality over low-capacity IP networks.



