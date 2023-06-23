Voltron Global Launches Full-Service Film & TV Production Company

ATLANTA—After purchasing one of the largest content studios in Atlanta, production services provider Voltron Global has launched a multi-genre, cross-platform production company, Voltron Global Productions.

The new content production arm will be overseen by Voltron Global CEO, Steven Greenberg who said that the enterprise will self-finance, package and produce projects of all sizes from the prestigious Pangaea Studios, a historic 50-acre film and television lot.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Voltron Global Productions, a full-service enterprise where we can unleash compelling stories for streaming, TV, and theatrical distribution, all on a grand scale,” declared Greenberg. “Having strategically acquired key players in the entertainment sector and successfully revitalized these companies, we now possess a comprehensive suite of entertainment services. Leveraging these invaluable assets, we are poised to deliver captivating narratives to global audiences in a cost-effective manner.”

As the second-largest movie and TV studio in Atlanta, Voltron Global Production’s home boasts a residential backlot, full post-production facility, and six sound stages complete with next-generation large display LED tiles.

The new production arm will also leverage the expansive infrastructure provided by the Voltron Global conglomerate, including Pangaea Technology, Pangaea Studios, Background Images, and Techopoly Capital, Voltron Global Productions to streamline production processes while optimizing cost efficiencies.

The company said that it expects to develop, finance and produce anywhere from three to six projects a year, with a mandate to serve as a top-tier supplier of mainstream projects for both studios and major streamers. Budget ranges of the films and TV series on the Voltron slate will vary depending on the size and scope of the individual projects. In addition to financing material, Voltron will be devoted to fostering an artist-friendly environment for filmmakers and talent, the company reported.