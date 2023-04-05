VoiceInteraction to Show New AI-Driven Closed Captioning, Monitoring Solutions at 2023 NAB Show

VoiceInteraction will unveil v7.0 of its Product Suite at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19. The company’s AI-driven Closed Captioning and Broadcast Compliance platforms combine proprietary Automatic Speech Recognition technology with carefully designed interfaces.

Products showcased include Audimus.Media, VoiceInteraction’s flagship product for automatic closed captioning, which uses reliable speech recognition and the ability to handle market-specific requirements to offer high accuracy, great delivery, and caption reusability for VOD, the company said. Supporting any SDI or IP workflow, the platform also features automatic English-Spanish translation, for broadcasters reaching Hispanic audiences. With an intuitive web dashboard, Audimus.Media allows for a customized setup, control over every configured channel, access to specific features, event scheduling, and clip import into non-linear editors with fully synchronized captions.

(Image credit: VoiceInteractive)

Also on hand at the company’s booth is VoiceInteraction’s Media Monitoring System (MMS) platform, which helps TV stations reduce costs, maximize revenue, and increase viewer loyalty by seamlessly combining proprietary Speech Processing Technologies with AI algorithms and providing added features such as news segmentation from topic and keyword detection. MMS not only monitors every relevant QoS element with a multiviewer and configurable alert center, but it also incorporates analytics and metadata, allowing broadcasters to gain valuable insights into their network and competitors, the company said.

VoiceInteraction’s new VP of Sales, Ken Dillard, will also mark his first NAB Show with the company.

VoiceInteraction will be in Booth W2549 in the West Hall of the LVCC.