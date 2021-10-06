Vizrt Unveils XR Venue Virtual Enhancement For Sports

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has released Vizrt XR Venue, its premiere real-time virtual enhancement solution for sports, the company announced today.

XR Venue, which features Viz Arena 5, enables sports broadcasters to enhance content with live AR graphics. With this release, XR Venue enters the IO platform, the company’s backbone for future sports development, it said.

With XR Playbook, sports solutions now take full advantage of Vizrt’s latest developments for live virtual graphics, the company said.

"Using the world's most advanced real-time virtual graphics, broadcasters are able to deliver an extra layer of excitement and more detail with data-driven graphics that are visually second to none," said Daniel Url, head of product management at Vizrt Group. "And with the unified IO sports platform, using XR Venue or XR Playbook easily adjusts to changing production requirements."

Vizrt’s unified IP platform offers greater flexibility and scalability, enabling production upstream at the sports venue of downstream at the studio. It offers a flexible choice for playout—fill and key or a composited video signal for specific production workflows. Output can be added directly on top of the program feed, it said.

The hardware supporting XR Venue is now consistent with regular Viz Engine hardware, such as the newly certified Dell R7920 for compact applications, it said.

XR Venue supports UHD and HDR native formats and workflows, giving producers a way to create engaging representations of data-driven graphics and other content for sports coverage, the company said.

IP-based video formats open the door to virtualized and remote production workflows for XR Venue, bypassing physical limitations, such as hardware dependencies and budget restrictions, it said.