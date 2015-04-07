Vizrt to Highlight Fifth Generation MAM System at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS – Vizrt will show the new functionality and integrations for version 5.7 of its media asset management system, Viz One, at the 2015 NAB Show.

Viz One’s new features include: next generation 4K/UHD and IP encoder and transcoder, which streams IP and inserts graphics into live content up to 4K resolution; web editor capabilities for Viz One’s browser based-interface, Studio, like frame-accurate proxy video and file viewing during ingest; you can now store and preview any content in any format; and the ability to log and segment materials for easy access.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11 – 16 in Las Vegas.