Vizrt to feature Viz Trio One-Box

Vizrt will showcase the Viz Trio One-Box, the latest version of its Viz Trio real-time 3-D graphics and animation system, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Viz Trio allows artists and operators to deliver creative and visually complex graphical presentations that enhance live sports, news and specials.

Previously, Viz Trio required two standard desktop PCs to operate; one was used for the Trio client and the other for its companion renderer Viz Engine. With Viz Trio One-Box, the Viz Trio and the latest Viz Engine run on a single PC with two graphics cards onboard.

This means there is no negative impact on graphics quality or rendering speed. With Trio One-Box, both the VGA preview and final program signals can be viewed on one PC. Viz Trio One-Box will be the standard configuration for all future Viz Trio systems.

