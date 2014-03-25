Vizrt to Display Viz Mosart Automation at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Vizrt will display the latest version of Viz Mosart, a studio automation system that includes tools enabling directors to instantly access content from any source and output to any location, making it easier to make on the fly decisions in an automated control room.



Vizrt will also display the real-time 4K and Ultra High Definition rendering capability of the new 64-bit Viz Engine, Vizrt’s real-time 3D compositing engine that uses the Matrox DSXLE3/04/4K for both 4K and UHD SDI output. Vizrt will also show its IP streaming capability, which allows streaming of multiple formats and resolutions simultaneously to speed up online and mobile graphics and video creation.



Vizrt will also feature a new graphics MAM workflow with comprehensive order management, the latest version of Viz Trio, and the release of the Viz One MAM system. Also on display will be Viz Libero’s integration with Deltatre Magma Pro for player tracking and viewing statistical data, and the image-based tracking version of Viz Arena, which provides virtual graphics and branding for live sports without need for mechanical tracking systems. Other products to be displayed include: Viz World, Viz Weather, channel branding solutions, cloud-based graphics and Vizrt Social TV integration.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Vizrt will be in booth SL2419.