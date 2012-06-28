Vizrt Signs $500,000 Broadcast Graphics Deal

BERGEN, NORWAY:Vizrt announced a $500,000 deal for graphics at an unidentified TV station in Australia. The deal expands the Aussie broadcaster’s “already significant Vizrt infrastructure by adding channel-branding capabilities for their HD and SD channels,” Vizrt said.



The broadcaster also purchased several Viz Engines, Vizrt’s real-time 3D rendering engine. Vizrt said the combination of Viz MultiChannel and Viz Engine gives the broadcaster an integrated workflow for triggering graphics, video and images in real-time across every channel.