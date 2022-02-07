Vizrt Names Sam Leadsom To Global Sports Leadership Team

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has appointed Sam Leadsom as commercial director of Global Sports, the company said today.

“The sports market continues to lead the way for transformation in storytelling, and Vizrt supports that with its impressive and innovative range of products,” said Leadsom.

“I am delighted to be joining Vizrt at this exciting time for our industry and am looking forward to helping the Vizrt Group bolster its position as the market leader in broadcast technology and continue to support our customers and partners’ aspirations to deliver highly creative sports content.”

Leadsom comes to Vizrt with an extensive background in sports production that includes IMB Media, Fox Sports and Sail GP where he was responsible for many large sports productions around the world. Among them were the Premier League, Sail GP, Bundesliga, the U.S. Masters and Moto GP, the company said.

He also spent several years in Asia where he oversaw Fox Sports’ production on multiple platforms in the region and was a member of the senior team that led the 2014 rebrand of the four sports channels.

Prior to working in Asia, Leadsom spent more than two decades working in the U.K. across various sports with IMG Media as executive producer, head of Premier League Productions. Sam started the Premier League's 24/7 TV channel and oversaw the day-to-day running of all editorial output, the company said.

“Sam has extensive experience in live sports production. He intuitively thinks like a sports storyteller and will be a vital component in our strategy to develop our sports output in close collaboration with our customers,” said Daniel Nergard, president at Vizrt.