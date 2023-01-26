Vizio Updates Features to Help Viewers Discover and Manage Streaming Content

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has announced a suite of updates to its TV user interface and mobile app to take on perhaps viewers’ number one gripe about the ever-expanding streaming universe: Discovering and managing content.

The company has launched Vizio AutoUpdate and redesigned its Vizio Mobile app, which it says will give Vizio customers faster access to their favorite apps, movies, and free streaming options.

The AutoUpdate of 2023 provides shortcuts for select Vizio TV owners with a new Quick Menu, WatchFree+ Mini Guide, and Recent Apps row, while the redesigned Vizio Mobile app for iOS and Android extends the time-saving features to smartphones, with quick access to voice controls, simple content discovery features, one-button access to WatchFree+, and streamlined subscription-management tools through Vizio Account.

Viewers can now simply press the Menu or Gear Icon button on their Vizio remote to get what the company describes as its “cleanest, fastest menu ever.” The button will also allow viewers to adjust picture settings, pair Bluetooth headphones for private listening on compatible models, activate or disable closed captioning subtitles, and access a full menu of in-depth settings in a slick, modern, and intuitive interface.

While watching Vizio WatchFree+, viewers can click left on their Vizio remote which will then bring up the new WatchFree+ Mini Guide on the left-hand side. The Mini Guide allows viewers to scroll through programming on other WatchFree+ channels without interrupting the viewing experience. Vizio WatchFree+ provides access to more than 260 free channels and over free 6,000 movies and shows

A new addition to the “Apps and Inputs” row on the Vizio Smart TV home screen will give viewers faster access to their favorite apps, while the newly redesigned Vizio Mobile app provides an easier way to subscribe to popular streaming services, get special offers, browse favorite apps, and discover movies and shows in one place.

New features to Vizio Mobile now bring push to talk Voice Control on the app remote screen; one-click access to entertainment discovery features such as promoted premieres, streaming apps, free content, and seasonal programs directly on the mobile remote; the ability to open apps on a viewer’s device to display on the TV screen and create personalized app lists to launch favorites channels.

Viewers can also now use the mobile app to control their Vizio devices and manage subscriptions.

Vizio Mobile is available for download free on Google Play and in the App Store.