Vizio Launches Vizio Account Smartphone App to Manage Subscriptions, Get Offers

IRVINE, Calif.–Vizio has launched “Vizio Account,” a payment and subscription management app that allows millions of Vizio Smart TV users a central hub to subscribe to streaming services and take advantage of special offers.

Vizio SmartCast TV owners can enter profile and payment information into a secure platform to create a Vizio account. Features include:

A single place to subscribe, track payments, and manage streaming services integrated with Vizio Account

Easy account maintenance for all Vizio TVs connected to Vizio account

Convenient account management through the Vizio Mobile App

Automatic TV registration

Easier tech support check-in with TV registration

Access to special sales and offers

Email notifications for new features and products

“The launch of Vizio Account lays an important foundation for streamlining payment and subscriptions on our platform,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Vizio. “Vizio Account will provide consumers with more choice and greater control over their entertainment investments while giving our partners a dynamic marketplace for delivering offers.”

Vizio Account is available on the vast majority of Vizio SmartCast TVs.