Vizio Launches Vizio Account Smartphone App to Manage Subscriptions, Get Offers
By Tom Butts published
Vizio SmartCast TV owners can enter profile and payment information into a secure platform to create a Vizio Account
IRVINE, Calif.–Vizio has launched “Vizio Account,” a payment and subscription management app that allows millions of Vizio Smart TV users a central hub to subscribe to streaming services and take advantage of special offers.
Vizio SmartCast TV owners can enter profile and payment information into a secure platform to create a Vizio account. Features include:
- A single place to subscribe, track payments, and manage streaming services integrated with Vizio Account
- Easy account maintenance for all Vizio TVs connected to Vizio account
- Convenient account management through the Vizio Mobile App
- Automatic TV registration
- Easier tech support check-in with TV registration
- Access to special sales and offers
- Email notifications for new features and products
“The launch of Vizio Account lays an important foundation for streamlining payment and subscriptions on our platform,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at Vizio. “Vizio Account will provide consumers with more choice and greater control over their entertainment investments while giving our partners a dynamic marketplace for delivering offers.”
Vizio Account is available on the vast majority of Vizio SmartCast TVs.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
