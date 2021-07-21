Vizio Expands Streaming Lineup With Addition Of Two Free Channels

MENLO PARK, Calif.—Future Today and Vizio have launched streaming channels CoComelon and iFood.tv for Vizio’s SmartCast TVs, the companies announced today.

The new offerings bring to 13 the number of ad-supported video on-demand (AVOD) streaming apps and four Free Ad-Supported Linear TV (FAST) channels on Vizio’s SmartCast TVs.

“Future Today is a fantastic partner and we’re very excited to add two more new apps featuring fan-favorite shows,” said Katherine Pond, Vizio vice president of business development. “We deliver right-out-of-the-box entertainment options for every SmartCast TV household. Expanding our free-of-charge channels on a family-safe platform, reflects our continuing commitment to provide endless entertainment options for the millions of households that count on our curation for best-in-class viewing.”

CoComelon is a children’s channel that has surpassed 100 million subscribers on YouTube and has received nearly 100 billion views. CoComelon content teaches children how to handle daily activities and offers role models for positive behavior.

iFood.tv offers a collection of more than 50,000 cooking shows and video recipes. Each recipe is tried, reviewed and organized by Future Today’s editorial team and community members.

Future Today offers a Channels-as-a-Service technology stack to help content owners, video distributors and advertisers deliver OTT experiences to viewers, drive viewership, engage audiences and increase ad revenue. More than 100 million U.S. households stream family-friendly content from Future Today.