Vizio Adds Amazon Video to SmartCast TVs

IRVINE, CALIF.—Amazon Video content is now available at Vizio users’ fingertips with the announcement that Vizio has added the streaming service to its new SmartCast TV platform. This new service will be available in all Vizio SmartCast P-Series and M-Series UHD displays, which are now available, and will be added to other models like the Vizio SmartCast E-Series UHD display later this summer.

Vizio users can access content directly from their displays through the V-button on the new 2017 remote. This one-button access provides access to the Vizion SmartCast TV user interface, as well as shortcut keys to other apps.

Amazon Video allows consumers to buy or rent content, as well as the subscription service Amazon Prime Video to have watch Amazon Original series and movies.

In addition to Amazon Video, the Vizio SmartCast TV provides access to Crackle, Hulu, iHeartRadio, Netflix, Pluto TV, Vudu and XUMO apps.