Viz Libero Breaks Down the Action for World Cup

Rio de Janeiro -- Graphics supplier Vizrt will lend the latest version of its Viz Libero sports-analysis system, used for breaking down replays from multiple angles, to a number of broadcast customers at the FIFA World Cup tournament. The latest version (5.6) of Viz Libero features an API plugin interface to integrate with data providers such as Deltatre or STATS.

Within Viz Libero, lower-third graphics such as distance, speed, or height measurements are now easily configurable to match a program design. Powered by Deltatre's Magma Pro, Viz Libero integrates live player tracking and statistical data in real time, making clip processing faster and analysis more insightful.

"We have an integration with the live match statistics and player tracking that is available for broadcasters to use at World Cup," said Dr. Stephan Würmlin Stadler, executive vice president of Sports at Vizrt. "We can integrate the live player tracking of the World Cup into the Libero tool, which allows us to turn around plays in 20-25 seconds. Without that, it would take a full minute or two to do it."

In addition, properties such as background image, fonts, colors, placement, and many more can be pre-configured for each type and are applied by default. All properties can be adapted for individual annotations on the fly (e.g. to have a different text color for separate players).

Viz Libero 5.6 is the first Viz Libero version to run on a laptop. A user simply loads a video clip on their laptop and starts exploring a variety of tools. This allows the user to generate 3D analysis clips from the truck, the newsroom, on a plane, or in their living room. The file-based workflow renders the final clip into a file so that it can be shared on other digital platforms.

A new administrator tool, the software-based Viz Libero Administrator, offers an overview of the Viz Libero system status. Three colored buttons immediately warn if anything is unexpected: The I/O configuration and system test checks if the video hardware is working and the integration with external video servers is set up correctly; The storage management checks the disk capacity for both project data and input recording. The clean-up tool frees space on a project/clip basis; and The license details screen provides an instant view on the actual license and expiration. Also, all information for requesting a license extension or upgrade is clearly displayed.