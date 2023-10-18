ViX Launches The Weather Channel en Español

LOS ANGELES—The Allen Media Group has announced that its Spanish-language network, The Weather Channel en Español has launched on TelevisaUnivision’s streaming service ViX.

The Weather Channel en Español, which is available to stream on ViX on channel 105 in the U.S., is the only channel on ViX dedicated to weather and climate, the company said.

“The Weather Channel en Español has secured great partnerships with other major streaming platforms, but today’s partnership announcement with TelevisaUnivision is significant because ViX is totally dedicated to serving the Hispanic community with Spanish language content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “This is important for the network because it supports our commitment to providing life-saving weather information to Spanish-speaking viewers across the U.S.”

“We’re excited to introduce ViX viewers to the great work of our team at The Weather Channel en Español,” said Sussy Ruiz, vice president and editor in chief of The Weather Channel en Español. “This partnership with TelevisaUnivision allows our viewers to stay connected and informed about weather conditions and climate impact to their communities 24/7, especially during severe meteorological events.”

“This strategic partnership with The Weather Channel, the most trusted weather forecaster in the U.S., doubles down on our commitment to providing our audiences with crucial information and daily original, relevant programming in Spanish, supporting our current national and local news offerings,” added Bilai Joa Silar, senior vice president, head of programming and AVOD content at ViX, TelevisaUnivision.

The Weather Channel en Español is available on leading streaming platforms such as The Weather Channel streaming app, Local Now, Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Hulu + LIVE TV, Redbox, Verizon Fios, ViX, FuboTV, Xumo Play, Plex, FreeCast, Canela.TV and the Audacy app.

ViX offers more than 75,000 hours of on-demand content and over 100 streaming channels, all in Spanish. The app is available with two access tiers, one free with ads and one premium plan with a subscription, in the U.S., Mexico, and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America, across all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices, and via web on vix.com.