Vitec Videocom Supports John Lennon Educational Tour Bus in Europe

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, ENGLAND — Vitec Videocom has announced its sponsorship for the nonprofit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus in Europe. The company has donated a range of media production technologies to support video and photographic projects on the new mobile pro audio and HD video recording facility. Products supplied include camera supports from Sachtler and Vinten, mobile power from Anton/Bauer, LED lighting from Litepanels, equipment protection from Petrol Bags and a remote camera system from Camera Corps.



The project’s patron and supporter Yoko Ono Lennon publicly unveiled the new bus at a launch ceremony at the Museum of Liverpool Wednesday, May 8. The Lennon Bus debuted in the United States 16 years ago to offer hands-on training in media technologies to young people and offers them practical skills to help them develop careers in the music industry. It provides workshops and seminars covering craft-based competencies including music and video production, broadcast and app development.



A long-standing sponsor of the Lennon Bus in the United States, Vitec Videocom extended its support for the project to supply additional broadcast technologies for the European tour bus, and has donated professional-grade products from six of its brands. These include: a Sachtler FSB fluid head and tripod; a Vinten Vision blue pan-and-tilt head and tripod; Petrol Bags photographers’ backpacks and a 4K video bag; Anton/Bauer Dionic batteries, chargers and a Gold Mount for a Sony NEX-700 camera ; six 1x1 panels, three Miniplus and three Croma camera fixtures and a Sola ENG Flight Kit from Litepanels; and a Lennon Bus-branded Q-Ball robotic camera head from Camera Corps.



The Lennon Bus will stop at schools, colleges and music festivals in Austria, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland and the United Kingdom before the end of the year. This will include a residence on London’s Southbank for the duration of the Yoko Ono Lennon-curated Meltdown festival that runs between 14-22 June 14-22.



