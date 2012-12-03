VITEC launches Focus FS-P250 camera-mount H.264 proxy recorder

VITEC has announced the availability of the Focus FS-P250 proxy recorder through the Panasonic network of dealers.

The Focus FS-P250 records H.264 proxy clips in parallel with the high-resolution clips of the Panasonic AG-HPX250/255 P2 HD handheld camcorders. Users can both instantly view streamed clips and input custom metadata from the Focus FS-P250 Web interface.

Focus FS-P250 highlights include: