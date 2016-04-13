Vitec Gear Streams Obama’s Cuba Visit

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—During President Obama’s recent, historic, trip to Cuba, Feature Story News (FSN) provided live streams of footage with the use of Vitec’s MGW Ace encoder and MGW D265 decoder. The footage was streamed live to FSN’s headquarters in Washington D.C., and to the master control rooms of its global clients, including Turkey, South Africa, China, the U.K., Germany, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The Ace system features H.265 compression and streaming technology, and Zixi error correction. In addition, it features 100 percent hardware-based HEVC compression to stream 1080i video.

Vitec is a provider of video streaming technology headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.